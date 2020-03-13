Menu
After a long and distinguished media career, with a focus on mental health and women’s issues, Val French AM has passed away at age 91.
Journalist and educator Val French AM dies

by Kylie Lang
13th Mar 2020 4:46 PM
RESPECTED journalist and educator Val French has died, aged 91.

Ms French, a member of the Order of Australia who taught at the University of Queensland and QUT, passed away on Thursday, March 12, with her family by her side.

Val French on a walk with her retirement village staffer Sue Eichperger, in Upper Mount Gravatt, Brisbane, in 2017. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Passionate about women's issues and mental health, Ms French also taught debating in girls' school and represented Queensland on the Australian National Association of Mental Health.

She established the first school for prisoners in the old Boggo Road prison and an innovative self-help program for prisoners.

Ms French was also deeply interested in carers' issues and was foundation president of the Queensland Council of Carers (Carers Qld).

She established the media awards Older People Speak Out in 1993 to help address negative ageing and its consequences of depression, loneliness, elder abuse, suicide and mature-age unemployment.

She was on the Board of Volunteering Queensland and the Patron of Brisbane Seniors online and SpecialCare Central Inc.

