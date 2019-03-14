Journalist injured after being manhandled at Premier's event

Jim Beatson posts online his alleged injuries sustained during his removal from a media event where the NSW Premier was speaking.

Jim Beatson posts online his alleged injuries sustained during his removal from a media event where the NSW Premier was speaking. Contributed

VETERAN journalist Jim Beatson was bruised but now unbowed by his manhandling from Premier's Gladys Berejiklian's security detail on Wednesday, with the matter being reported to police.

Greens NSW Upper House MP David Shoebridge said he was disturbed to see footage of the BayFM journalist being forcefully removed from a media event at Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club while trying to ask a question to the premier.

"Mr Beetson was bruised and scratched but not bowed," Mr Shoebridge said.

"I will be referring the footage to the NSW Police tomorrow for an urgent investigation into what looks so clearly to be an unlawful assault.

"We have a free press for a reason, this is not Hollywood where everything is stage managed, and this again demonstrates that the Berejiklian government has lost its way."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was in town to announce $3.8 million for the local surf club, after which the journalists could ask questions.

But before Mr Beatson could get his question out, he was escorted from the press circle surrounding the premier and taken to another room by security.

The BayFM reporter, who has previously worked for the Washington Post, The Gaurdian UK and the Australian Financial Review, said the treatment he'd received was "scandalous".

NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian was in Brunswick Heads with Nationals candidate for the seat of Ballina Ben Franklin on Wednesday afternoon to announce the NSW government will invest $3.8million in the redevelopment of Brunswick Heads Surf Club. Whilst there the premiere also announced the state government would give $23million to expand the capacity at Lifeline and Kids Helpline. Christian Morrow

"There was a woman who had an eye on me, I think it was because I'd asked a difficult question of the Premier when she was here last," Mr Beatson said.

"I said my name was Jim Beatson, that's as much as I'd got out.

"The moment I did that this woman who worked in the media office and another guy who seemed to be security, propelled me off the veranda into the adjoining room.

"I was being pressed and pushed heavily even thought I kept saying I was a journalist."

Speaking to ABC North Coast this morning, Ms Berejiklian said she wasn't aware of the incident that happened at her press event and any questions needed to be directed to her security team about the matter.

Mr Beatson, who ran as a Greens candidate in the 2012 Byron Shire Council elections, said he just wanted to ask questions about the reduction of koalas in New South Wales and deforestations.

"My question last time (to the premier) was about the government's failure to protect Byron Shire koalas," he said.

"She gave me a long sermon on how she didn't want to be remembered as someone who didn't want to care for koalas.

"I've worked all over the world and I've interviewed Prime Ministers on numerous occasions.

"Politicians want photo opportunities, but I always thought a photo opportunities were an insult to journalists.

"We're not there to provide spin, which effectively is what a photo opportunity is."

Mr Beatson this is the second time through his 40-year career as a journalist that he has been thrown out of a press event.

The first was at a media event with the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister.

The second was yesterday, when the NSW Premier's security removed him from a media event at the Brunswick Heads surf club before he had a chance to ask his questions about koalas.