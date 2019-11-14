Journey into drought affected lands inspires new work

NEW WORK: Seelands artist Rochelle Summerfield shares a laugh with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis after being awarded a grant.

AFTER a visit to the drought affected western NSW, a Clarence Valley artist has developed a mutlimedia work on loss and transformation.

Seelands artist, Rochelle Summerfield has secured a $1250 grant from the NSW Government to help showcase a multi-media project called 'Turning Points' at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.

Ms Summerfield said her three-minute multi-media project about loss and transformation was inspired by a visit to the drought-stricken Macquarie River where she saw her first barren riverbed downstream of Dubbo.

"I wanted to create a visual story about the choices we make around our values and what we cherish,” she said.

"I am trying to say the our unique environment that we have is so important and we should reconnect with that, the rivers are the lifeblood of so many communities of people and animals.

"If we lose these animals and vegetation we lose part of our identity, it is what holds so many communities together.”

Meeting with Ms Summerfield and taking a look at some of her work, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said she was one of only two artists from regional NSW awarded funding from the NSW Artists' Grant Program.

"I am thrilled for Rochelle as it will provide her with a unique opportunity to develop her work while sustaining and growing her career in the arts,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Ms Summerfield said a lot of her work was based around the practice of collage and her new work in multimedia was a natural progression to make it "come alive through movement”.

"My work uses video, dance, sound, drawings and collage to tell the story of a female protagonist making choices about her values,” she said.

"I love the meditative quality of the drawing but technology has this other ability, the ability to make my drawings come alive.”

Ms Summerfield's exhibition called 'Crossroads' will be installed at the Western Plains Cultural Centre at Dubbo on Saturday, 7 December at 2pm.