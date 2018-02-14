OUR SAY: Joyce's double standards

Joyce should be held accountable for his actions as a politician.

BARNABY Joyce, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and now infamously known as that politician who allegedly had an affair to an ex-staffer who is now pregnant with his child.

There are conflicting opinions about the reporting of personal lives of politicians, with two very different sides.

I believe this topic is in the matter of public interest, and the public deserves to know information about someone in a high position of power in a democracy.

Ironically, Joyce has previously boasted about the importance of traditional marriage during the same-sex debate. He said same-sex marriage degrades institutional marriage on traditional notions of partnership.

In 2011, Joyce attended an anti-marriage equality rally and said that same-sex marriage would negatively affect his four daughters, stating he knew the best protection for them was to get into a secure relationship with a loving husband.

During the Howard era, Joyce publicly opposed the free provision of the Gardasil vaccine, which prevents the spread of HPV linked to cervical cancer. He said there could be an overwhelming backlash from people saying "don't you dare put something out there that gives my 12-year-old daughter a licence to be promiscuous".

Joyce's family, including his new partner, shouldn't be dragged into this debacle, but Joyce should be held accountable for his actions as a politician.