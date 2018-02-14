Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OUR SAY: Joyce's double standards

Joyce should be held accountable for his actions as a politician.
Joyce should be held accountable for his actions as a politician.

BARNABY Joyce, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and now infamously known as that politician who allegedly had an affair to an ex-staffer who is now pregnant with his child.

There are conflicting opinions about the reporting of personal lives of politicians, with two very different sides.

I believe this topic is in the matter of public interest, and the public deserves to know information about someone in a high position of power in a democracy.

Ironically, Joyce has previously boasted about the importance of traditional marriage during the same-sex debate. He said same-sex marriage degrades institutional marriage on traditional notions of partnership.

In 2011, Joyce attended an anti-marriage equality rally and said that same-sex marriage would negatively affect his four daughters, stating he knew the best protection for them was to get into a secure relationship with a loving husband.

During the Howard era, Joyce publicly opposed the free provision of the Gardasil vaccine, which prevents the spread of HPV linked to cervical cancer. He said there could be an overwhelming backlash from people saying "don't you dare put something out there that gives my 12-year-old daughter a licence to be promiscuous".

Joyce's family, including his new partner, shouldn't be dragged into this debacle, but Joyce should be held accountable for his actions as a politician.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Hundreds of Clarence parents add to $1.5b child support debt

Hundreds of Clarence parents add to $1.5b child support debt

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: Kids suffer as angry mums and dads pressure Turnbull Government to overhaul of Australia's beleaguered child support system

Pain was 'too much to bear' so she stole drugs from chemist

Grafton Court House

Crash injuires led to break and enter for medication

TRAVEL: Spend your new year in China

--FILE--Tourists crowd the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River against the skyline of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers in the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, 21 October 2017. China earned 5.4 trillion yuan (850 billion U.S. dollars) from tourism in 2017, an increase of 15.1 percent, the China Tourism Academy said Tuesday (6 February 2018). Chinese tourists made 5 billion domestic trips and 131 million overseas trips in 2017, up 12.8 percent and 7 percent respectively, according to the latest analytical report released by the academy. Last year saw 139 million inbound trips, a rise of 0.8 percent from 2016, of which 75 percent were from Asia. Preliminary data showed the industry contributed 9.13 trillion yuan to GDP, accounting for 11 percent of economic output. Tourism created 80 million jobs, or 10.28 percent of the country's employed population. Some 385 million Chinese are expected to travel around during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday which will span from February 15 to 21, representing an increase of 12 percent, the report estimated. Domestic tourism revenue is projected to increase by 12.5 percent to 476 billion yuan during the holiday.

Have another New Year's party in China

Hartsuyker won't 'add further commentary' on Barnaby

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Cowper MP offers straight bat to questions surrounding party leader.

Local Partners