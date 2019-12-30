Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Crime

JT helps injured in stolen car chaos

by JACOB MILEY
30th Dec 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run after fleeing a stolen car that smashed into a truck, north of Townsville.

Townsville Police Senior Constable Brett Paganoni said the Holden Colorado veered onto the wrong side of the Bruce Highway and collided with a truck.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen across the road. The Holden Colorado crashed into a water pipe, moving the concrete pillars.

 

A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Cairns on December 28.

Sen-Constable Paganoni said property believed to be of interest, had been removed from the vehicle.

A driver, a man in his 20s with a rats tail and face tattoos, is believed to have fled on foot towards Townsville.

Blood was found on clothing in the vehicle, police said.

Cowboys' great Johnathan Thurston provided assistance at the scene.

"He's pulled up, I believe he may know the driver of the truck," Sen-Constable Paganoni said.

He said Thurston arrived at the crash after it happened and was talking to the people involved.

Two occupants of the truck were taken to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

bruce highway editors picks johnathan thurston truck crash truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        premium_icon Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        Horses Our top trainers were in fine form down south, taking out two early prizes.

        VOTE NOW: Search for favourite restaurant in the Clarence

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for favourite restaurant in the Clarence

        Opinion The nominations have been counted, now you can vote for the top 10 restaurants in...

        Thinking small to be square

        premium_icon Thinking small to be square

        News The annual 8x8 small scale competition is on again through Ferry Park Gallery, and...

        TAXI OR UBER? Popular rideshare poses competition for cabs

        premium_icon TAXI OR UBER? Popular rideshare poses competition for cabs

        News WITH two rideshare services now available in the Clarence a Grafton taxi driver is...