Thurston’s influence to linger at Cowboys

HE'S hanging up the boots, but Cowboys star Matt Scott is adamant Johnathan Thurston's brilliance will continue to be crucial in the club's desire to bounce back next year.

Thurston has accepted a three year deal to stay at the Cowboys in an ambassadorial role, but the 35-year-old would also be willing to help mentor the club's young halves and leaders.

He shapes as a key sounding board for Michael Morgan when he returns from injury as the marquee playmaker next year, and young halves Te Maire Martin and Jake Clifford.

Scott experienced first-hand how Thurston's football brain works when both players suffered season ending injuries last year.

"He has a ridiculously good football mind," Scott said.

"People think a lot of what he does is just instinct, but he's very analytical of the game.

"Watching with him from the sidelines last year for a fair few games, I got an insight into how he sees the game differently to most people, definitely different to me as a front rower.

"I know he's already helped 'Morgo' and 'T' (Martin) and now 'Cliffo' coming through, to have him around would be huge."

Thurston took on a bigger role in video review and preview sessions with players last year after shoulder surgery sidelined him for the back half of the season.

It was a role he enjoyed as the Cowboys defied the odds to make the grand final after squeezing into eighth spot.

The Cowboys will be keen to hit back immediately next year, with a home win against the Eels on Friday vital if they are to avoid a shock wooden spoon.

"I'm not exactly sure what the club have prepared for me, but it's going to be nice to still be involved," Thurston said.

"If that (mentoring halves) is the path they want me to take, I'm more than happy to help in that way.

"Being injured last year, I got to work a bit with the playing group and also the coaching staff, I enjoyed it.

North Queensland Cowboys training from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Townsville. Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"It certainly gave me an appreciation for what the coaching staff go through. They watch a lot of film, and put a lot of hours into preparation."

Thurston has stated numerous times coaching full time isn't on his agenda, but a consultancy role appeals.

Clifford has shown gradual progress in his five games in the top flight. He was brilliant at times in last week's loss to Cronulla, but drifted in and out of the match.

The 20-year-old will battle it out with Martin for the right to partner Morgan in the halves next season.

"He had some nice touches and probably others where we need him to get a bit more involved as well," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

Thurston said he is lapping up every last moment with his teammates before his final home game against Parramatta on Friday, the penultimate match of his stellar career.

"I've been speaking to a few players when I bump into them at games and they all say they miss the locker room the most," Thurston said.

"I've been enjoying my time with the boys."