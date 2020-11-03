Judd reveals son’s ‘obsession’ with her

Ah kids, they do the strangest things sometimes – just ask Bec Judd who has revealed the cute fixation one of her four children has with her.

Ah kids, they do the strangest things sometimes – just ask Bec Judd who has revealed the cute fixation one of her four children has with her.

Kids, they definitely know how to keep things interesting.

Just ask Bec Judd, who revealed on her radio show yesterday son Darcy's hilarious "obsession" with her - and it's something all parents can relate to.

Speaking to co-host Monty Diamond on the 3pm Pick Up, Bec said her that her twin son, 4, was the most fixated on her out of all of her children.

"I've got four kids, Darcy my youngest is obsessed with me," Bec said. "They all love me but this kid is obsessed, doesn't want (husband) Chris anywhere near me, always will just randomly come up to me and say, 'Oh I love you mum, I love you so much,' and I can feel it just coming out of him - I don't know why but I like it too."

RELATED: Bec Judd mocked over 'Free Melbourne' T-shirt

Bec with her son Darcy. Picture: Instagram

Bec recalled one time when she was with Darcy and he decided to sniff her armpit and had a surprising reaction.

"The other day I was playing Lego with him and his brother and of course he always has to sit on my lap and he was kind of like under my armpit, and I'd just played half an hour of tennis right, so I was a little bit stinky," she said.

But rather than complain Bec said Darcy was quite taken with her armpit scent, explaining:

"He's sitting there under the crook of my arm and he's smelling in there because it's obviously emanating out of my pores.

"And he goes, 'Oh yeah,' and I went, 'What?' and he goes, 'Mum there's a smell there,' and I go, 'Good or bad?' and he goes, 'Good.'"

RELATED: Bec Judd flaunts fit figure in bikini

Bec revealed she ‘never’ wore deodorant. Picture: Instagram

Bec also shared this photo of daughter Billie dressed up for Melbourne Cup, with the little girl the spitting image of her famous mum. Picture: Instagram

Bec explained that she "never" wore deodorant but "no one ever does" complain about her smelling bad as a result, and it's "in fact quite the opposite with Darcy".

"I feel like my sweat is a pretty good smell, it's not an offensive smell … I think it's quite nice," she said.

Bec and her former AFL player husband Chris have twin sons Tom and Darcy as well as daughter Billie, 6, and eldest son Oscar, 9.

Billie is the spitting image of Bec, with the proud mum sharing a photo of her girl dressed up for Melbourne Cup on her Instagram.

The little girl looked adorable in a green floral dress and jewelled headband which Bec had worn herself to the races last year.

Originally published as Judd reveals son's 'obsession' with her