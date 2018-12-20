Disgraced rich-lister breaks down during bail bid

Lawyers for Craig Gore have sought for the former rich-lister’s bail conditions to be changed so he can travel overseas. File picture

Lawyers for Craig Gore have sought for the former rich-lister’s bail conditions to be changed so he can travel overseas. File picture

A DISGRACED former rich-lister accused of ripping off almost $800,000 from investors has broken down in court after a judge refused his request to leave the country to visit family.

Lawyers for alleged fraudster Craig Gore today launched an application in the Queensland District Court, seeking for the former businessman's bail conditions to be altered to allow him to travel to Sweden to visit his wife and children.

But Judge Paul Smith denied the request, saying Gore faced a "long time in prison" if convicted and there was a "real risk" he would not return to Australia to face trial.

Gore is facing 12 charges of fraud over allegations he swindled about $800,000 from self-managed super fund investors in 2013-14.

He also faces three charges of managing companies while disqualified.

Gore, who was charged in April last year, told The Courier-Mail in March this year that his wife and children remained in Scandinavia and he had not seen them for more than a year due to his bail conditions not allowing him to leave the country.

Judge Smith said it was likely Gore would face a two-week trial in mid to late 2019.

"(Mr Gore's barrister) stresses it's been two years or at least will be two years by the time the trial comes on, it's been hard on the family, he can report to the embassy, he has more reasons not to flee than to flee, if he became a fugitive he can still be extradited and the risk of not appearing is not great," the judge said.

Prosecutors fought the application, arguing there was a risk of Gore failing to return to Australia if he was allowed to leave and that while he could be extradited, it was a difficult process.

"These are serious crimes," Judge Smith said.

"If convicted Mr Gore might well face a long time in prison."

The judge said submissions that Gore had recently obtained residency in Scandinavia were of concern.

"Despite the fact that a surety is offered and hardship is caused to the family, in balancing out all matters, in my view there is a real risk in light of the serious nature of the charges Mr Gore will not appear at his trial if allowed to go to Sweden unrestricted," he said.

"There are many places he could go whilst there.

"In all of the circumstances … I refuse the application."