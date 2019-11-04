An Ipswich father has been sentenced to 17 years’ jail for repeatedly raping his young daughter.

A YOUNG woman has bravely faced her rapist father in court to reveal how his heinous abuse throughout her childhood has been "burnt" into her mind.

The 55-year-old Ipswich father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 17 years' jail for raping his daughter, from aged four until she was 13, between 1988 and 1997.

The daughter, now 35, sat in the back of Brisbane District Court as her father's sentence was read out.

She asked Crown prosecutor Liz Ellis to read a statement revealing how she will never forgive her father for poisoning every part of her life.

"My father inflicted huge amounts of pain on my tiny body as he raped me ignoring my pleading with him to stop. He didn't care that it hurt that I was bleeding and in so much pain," she said.

"My father was supposed to protect me but instead he took advantage of my innocence and trust. I can never forgive you."

During the trial it was revealed the father inflicted years of sexual violence against his own daughter at homes and isolated areas around Brisbane and Ipswich and "emotionally blackmailed" her into silence.

Judge Leanne Clare said it was the "callousness" with which he treated his young daughter that was burned into his daughter's memory.

"Being raped in the dirt under the house. Being … so forcefully that she bled when she was only nine years old," Judge Clare said.

"You muzzled her screams and then left her alone in the pitch blackness."

In court on Monday it was revealed that the father of four was currently serving an eight year sentence for abducting and raping a five-year-old girl from a birthday party in Springfield in 2010.

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite said his client acknowledged the seriousness of his offences.

Judge Leanne Clare said the crimes were "bold and cruel" and that when she would cry, he would laugh at her.

"You were her father. You were the very person who was supposed to keep her safe. Instead you used her small body for your pleasure in the basest way," she said.

"It is unthinkable that someone could do that to another human being let alone their own child."

The man was sentenced to 17 years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole on August 9, 2025 . - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual assault or domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Mensline is on 1800 600 636.