Judges find meaning in Robyn's message

MESSAGES: Robyn Tychsen was announced the winner of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 8x8 exhibition at Ferry Park Gallery on Friday.

IT WAS only when Ilarwill artist Robyn Tychsen put her brushes down when she realised what she had just painted.

Depicted on an 8x8 inch canvas was a woman, reading a message at a small table in a house on the Clarence River - it reminded Ms Tychsen deeply of her mother, who helped seal her own destiny with a few blank pieces of paper.

"My mother and father went on a blind date just after the Second World War, and he said he would write,” she said.

"When he didn't write mum, she thought she needed to be proactive and mailed him some blank notepaper, with a message that said 'I thought maybe I didn't hear from you because you didn't have any paper to write on'.”

It worked, because they eventually married.

"It got me thinking about how the act of just sending some paper can actually be a message in itself,” Ms Tychsen said.

"I think my painting is representative of that - nobody knows what the message is - it could be a good message or a sad message, but maybe the people looking at the painting will be thinking about it.

"Especially now there's so much fake news and 'alternative facts' around, it's never been more important to make sure you get the right handle on the facts of the message.”

On Friday, Ms Tychsen got the message loud and clear that she was the winner of the 2017 Lower Clarence Arts & Crafts Association's third annual 8x8 Small Works Exhibition, after entering for the second year in a row.

As well as being excited about the result,

Ms Tychsen said she was already looking forward to next year's competition.

"It takes a while to distil the year's theme in your head,” she said.

"You've got to think outside of the box and then fit it inside an 8x8 box.

"I find it a real challenge.”

8x8 Exhibition winners

1st: Robyn Tychsen - Message Received

2nd: Elizabeth Buzzell - Vintage Messages

3rd: Gaye Sprenglewski - Reading the P-Mail

Highly Commended: Chris Finch - Happy Messages; Karl Rubli - Moonlight Message; Thomas Stuart - Studio Debris