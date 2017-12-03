Power 30 Judges hard task masters

COMPILING lists is never easy, especially when the items on that list are living, breathing people from your own community.

But that's the task Daily Examiner journalists Tim Howard and Lesley Apps were assigned - coming up with 30 of the Clarence Valley's most influential people for our special Power 30 feature.

Both DEX staffers have lived in the Clarence area long enough to have some idea of who's who around the place - Lesley a Maclean-born, Grafton-living bona fide local, while ring-in Tim almost scrapes through with 22 years of residency in Grafton, arriving in the city on South Cup Day 1995.

To create a judging 'panel', they offered the third spot to former DEX editor and the very local David Bancroft, who obliged in this not-so-easy cull that began as a list of more than 100 people.

After some intense deliberation and brutal decision-making, the trio came up with not-so-much a definitive list, but 30 influencers they feel cover the broad nature of the Clarence and the various capacities and fields in which they operate.

"It certainly wasn't easy whittling down that list," Lesley said. "We felt like ruthless dictators, but we were bound by choosing only 30 so we did it as fairly and diplomatically as we could, with plenty of coffee at the ready.

"By the end of it we were pretty satisfied with the choices and the mix."

Tim Howard agreed with the difficulty in choosing the 'right' person.

"For every one we chose there were others in the same field with similarly impressive qualities. In those instances we had to choose the people we felt had an edge and were influential right now."

He said others were more obvious choices and always going to be on the list. "Coming up with only 30 was always going to be a task fraught with controversy."

Find out who the Clarence Valley's Power 30 are from this Monday. Each day four people, starting from No. 30, will be revealed, along with the reasons why they made the list, in our print editions and online until we reach the Top 10, which will be announced, along with the full list, in a special eight-page feature in next Saturday's paper.