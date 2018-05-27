Judges to assess WorldSkills talent

PUT TO THE TEST: TAFE NSW hairdressing teacher and WorldSkills judge from Grafton, Natalie Smith.

AFTER months of preparation, TAFE NSW teachers Megan Black and Natalie Smith are ready to put their judging skills to the test when they take part in the WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships.

TAFE NSW Grafton hairdressing teacher Ms Smith said her anticipation was building after months of preparation. As a previous WorldSkills competitor, having competed in the international competition in 1995, she is passionate about the event and committed to giving back to the industry that has supported her.

"As a chief judge I have been writing the national project for the Vocational Education and Training in Schools hairdressing competition ever since internationals finished last year,” Ms Smith said.

It's the first time judging at the national championships for Ms Black, and she says she is looking forward to the challenge.

"I was a judge in the regional competitions in 2015 and 2017 at Grafton and Kingscliff and found those experiences really positive,” she said.

"I decided to apply to be a WorldSkills Nationals judge, and was accepted. I'm really looking forward to meeting the other judges, and seeing the calibre of competitors, not just in my industry, but in all the different categories.

"I see participating in WorldSkills as a way of giving back to my industry, and it helps to keep my skills and knowledge current as well.”

TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George said WorldSkills was the country's largest vocational education and excellence competition.

The WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships will be held at ICC Sydney from June 2 to 4.

Visit: worldskills.org.au for details.