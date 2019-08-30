Menu
A keen golfer, Whiddon Grafton resident Judith Ford, 85, enjoyed a day on the greens at Grafton District Golf Club as part of Whiddon Group's Best Week program.
People and Places

Judith enjoys a day on the greens

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Aug 2019 2:12 PM
Subscriber only

AN AVID golfer in her younger days, Whiddon Grafton resident Judith Ford enjoyed a day out on the links this week as part of Whiddon's Best Weeks program.

The 85-year-old was a former competition golfer, and hit the Grafton District Golf Club on Wednesday.

Ms Ford landed two lengthy putts while out on the course, and despite her back hurting slightly she didn't want to stop and had to be convinced to take a break for lunch.

Whiddon Grafton resident Judith Ford with Whiddon Grafton's Josh at Grafton District Golf Club.
Whiddon Deputy of Care, Marie Spencer said sometimes Ms Ford does not attend activities at the Grafton home due to her back pain.

Ms Spender said after pushing through on the golf course, Ms Ford has committed she will not let back pain stop her from enjoying her life.

"This has lifted her spirits no end! A very exciting day for Judith," Ms Spencer said.

grafton district golf club whiddon grafton whiddon group
Grafton Daily Examiner

