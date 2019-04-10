Judy's big score

CRICKET: A desire to support her husband after his stroke has led to one Clarence Valley woman winning the 2018-19 Cricket NSW Scorers Award

The Malcolm Gotham Scorers Award recognising excellence and dedication in the field was presented to Brothers Cricket Club's Judy Disson at the annual dinner and awards presentation of NSW Cricket Umpires' and Scorers' Association on Saturday.

Disson was honoured and proud of her achievements after starting in less than ideal circumstances.

"I actually started after my husband had a stroke - all he wanted to do was to get better and play cricket and I wasn't going to let him go by himself,” she said.

"When you are sitting and watching so much cricket, the next step was to start scoring.

"He doesn't play any more so it has switched, he now follows me around to the games.”

Disson has started scoring in a more senior capacity including the under-17 State Challenge at Coffs Harbour for the past three years.

Cricket NSW umpiring manager Darren Goodger said the board voted unanimously to recognise Disson due to her competence, enthusiasm and professionalism.

"Judy makes an outstanding contribution to her club and to the game in general,” Goodger said.

"She always possesses a positive attitude and has been a pleasure for her colleagues and all stakeholders to deal with.”