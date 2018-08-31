Juggling act for superstar Georgia

BIG STAGE: Grafton High School Year 12 student, Georgia Cummins, was almost overwhelmed by the sheer size of Qudos Bank Arena when she was given a sneak featured performers preview of the home of the Schools Spectacular.

GEORGIA Cummins is counting down the days until the end of term, but unlike many of her classmates it is not that she is looking forward to taking it easy.

The talented 18-year-old singer from Grafton High School will be busy as she embarks on intensive featured performer rehearsals for the 2018 Schools Spectacular.

She will be the first Grafton High featured performer since each of the three McClymont sisters - Brooke, Sam and Mollie - graced the stage back when Georgia was still a toddler.

Georgia was almost overwhelmed when she entered Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena for the first time recently.

"It's just really, really huge,” she said.

"I've never experienced anything like this before, it's going to be crazy, but really good for me.”

With her sights set on "seeing where music will take her”, Georgia is ready to give it her all from the upcoming intensive rehearsal sessions to the demanding countdown to showtime on November 23 and 24 .

She will be watched by more than five-times the biggest audience she has ever entertained at the Jacaranda Festival.

It's a prospect that makes juggling these commitments with preparing for her Higher School Certificate worthwhile.

So far Georgia's exam dates and rehearsal timetables have not clashed, but she realises that it will require some last minute swotting on the train back home ahead of some exams.

"It just happened to work out, but sometimes I am going to have to travel 10 hours north on the train after a rehearsal on the day before exams,” Georgia said.

"I've just got to get myself organised, but I think I will be alright.”