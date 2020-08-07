Juice bar slammed for COVID claims

A Gold Coast juice bar has come under fire after claiming an acai bowl would keep the coronavirus 'away'.

Just weeks after clothing giant Lorna Jane was fined almost $40,000 for spruiking 'antivirus activewear', Helen's Heavenly Juice Bar & Cafe at Burleigh has been spotted promoting acai - the berry-based snack popular with health food fanatics, as a way to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay.

The claims attracted a stern rebuke from Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles, who warned consumers against 'snake oil cures'.

The juice bar has this week featured a streetfront sandwich board promoting their immune boosting juices and shots.

"An acai a day keeps corona away," the sign reads.

A Burleigh visitor who alerted The Courier-Mail to the juice bar's advertising said it was irresponsible.

"I can't believe they would be even making that claim, even if it's a joke," they said.

"This virus is killing thousands of people all over the world."

Mr Miles said it was disappointing to hear businesses claim that certain products would protect against the coronavirus.

"There are no drugs or medicines that are recommended to prevent or cure COVID-19, nor is there any evidence that any alternative remedies, or particular foods, can do so," he said.

"Unfortunately, I also know some people will promote snake-oil cures, magic potions and more recently, alleged superfoods, in response to health crises.

"Since the pandemic started we have asked Queenslanders to use common sense with social distancing and staying safe, and the overwhelming majority are doing exactly that.

"The same common sense advice applies to staying healthy by eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol intake and stress, and getting enough exercise and sleep."

Last month, Lorna Jane attracted widespread criticism after advertising 'antivirus activewear'.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration stepped in and slapped the company with almost $40,000 in fines for unlawful advertising.

Helen's Juice Bar, which is no longer linked to the health food shop next door, has been contacted for comment.

