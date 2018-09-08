Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Julian Assange impersonates John Farnham
News

Assange ill, ‘life at risk’

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 7:16 AM

WIKILEAKS publisher Julian Assange is in extremely poor health and unless he is released from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, his condition may deteriorate to the point where his life is in jeopardy.

The Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who is a member of Assange's legal team and also an adviser to WikiLeaks, told  iTWire that Assange had not been able to access medical treatment for six years.

 

Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied
Julian Assange has been detained in the Embassy of Ecuador for six years and is now seriously ill, according to reports. Picture: Supplied

This was because the UK Government won't let him leave the Ecuadorean Embassy to see a doctor, according to Mr Barns - in case he is arrested.

"This is a cruel and inhumane stance from a government professing to be a liberal democracy," Barns said.

According to reports, Assange is still mentally alert and able to function physically, despite enduring six years of detention and without regular exposure to sunlight or fresh air.

iTWire also reported that the Australian journalists' union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, has not commented on Assange's plight.

Related Items

julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Grafton woman Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear decided to create her own re-usable produce bags and share them with the community

    Junior decider set to be the best ever

    premium_icon Junior decider set to be the best ever

    Hockey FINEST of Grafton hockeys rising stars on show.

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News After 125 years of holding prisoners, jail opens its doors to public

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Crime Yamba Police Station in possession of a number of bicycles

    Local Partners