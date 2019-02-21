Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Bishop in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Julie Bishop in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Julie Bishop quits politics in bombshell announcement

by Staff writer
21st Feb 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A bombshell announcement, Julie Bishop has declared she will quit politics and not contest the next election.

The former foreign affairs minister told parliament today she had "reconsidered" her decision to run but believed the Coalition would win the election.

Ms Bishop's announcement comes a day after Liberal frontbencher Kelly O'Dwyer gave her valedictory speech in parliament.

Ms Bishop is the fourth high profile resignation after three senior government ministers announced they were quitting earlier this year.

"I have been contacted by a number of talented, indeed extraordinary, people, including women, who have indicated to me that should I not reconsidered the seat of Curtin, they would seek pre-selection from the Curtin division of the Liberal Party for that seat," Ms Bishop said

"Accordingly, I will not re-contest the seat of Curtin at the next election. And I will work hard in the meantime to assist a new Liberal candidates to win the seat.

"It is time for a new member to take my place."

More to come

editors picks julie bishop politics

Top Stories

    Troy Cassar-Daley speaks to DEX ahead of his Coutts concert

    premium_icon Troy Cassar-Daley speaks to DEX ahead of his Coutts concert

    Music The Clarence Valley story behind his latest win and record he refuses to break

    • 21st Feb 2019 3:30 PM
    Beaches closed on North Coast

    Beaches closed on North Coast

    Weather Dangerous swells and high tides from oncoming Cyclone Oma

    • 21st Feb 2019 2:52 PM
    Market starts conversation on waste

    premium_icon Market starts conversation on waste

    Environment Eco-group helps engage people on recycling

    • 21st Feb 2019 3:14 PM
    SFF calls for more wild dog control measures in Valley

    premium_icon SFF calls for more wild dog control measures in Valley

    Politics Increasing numbers of wild dog attacks are on the political agenda.

    • 21st Feb 2019 3:43 PM