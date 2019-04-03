Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Julie Bishop steals the Budget show

3rd Apr 2019 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:45 AM

 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has handed down his first Budget including tax cuts for millions of Australians and a surplus for the first time in 12 years.

And while all eyes were meant to be on the treasurer it was hard not to be distracted by former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop attending her last Budget speech.

The retiring MP chose a very eye-catching, blue sparkly dress that was more disco than deficit and it didn't go unnoticed.

 

A surplus of sparkles. Picture Gary Ramage
A surplus of sparkles. Picture Gary Ramage

The $2541 Orla dress by Rachel Gilbert is described on the designer's website as "perfect for a special occasion".

And if the Budget doesn't qualify as that then we'll pack up our red shoes and go home.

 

 

 

Ms Bishop wasn't the only one who opted to bring some bling to last night's Budget speech, with Mr Frydenberg's young daughter also opting for sparkles.

 

Has Julie Bishop just calculated her tax cut? Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Has Julie Bishop just calculated her tax cut? Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

More Stories

Show More
dress editors picks fashion federal budget 2019 julie bishop

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    Money The figures are in, and while many in the valley are making good money, more than 50 per cent in one town are making less than minimum wage

    De-amalgamation: is it viable?

    premium_icon De-amalgamation: is it viable?

    Politics Tim Jarrett looks at pros and cons of recent Queensland cases

    Ice smuggler gets six months sneaking drug into jail

    premium_icon Ice smuggler gets six months sneaking drug into jail

    Crime Deterrence necessary to stop smuggling drugs into prisons.

    Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    premium_icon Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    Religion & Spirituality Negotiations working towards long term link with Muslims