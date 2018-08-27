IN PICS: How Julie strode the world in style

JULIE Bishop has stepped down from arguably the best job in Australian politics, but it was one she did with gusto and a seemingly inexhaustible reserve of energy and grit.
Australia's first female politician to be appointed Foreign Affairs Minister, Bishop has spent the last five years meeting foreign leaders on every continent in the world.
The 62-year-old appears to have acquitted herself with the intelligence and charm required to promote her country and smooth the often prickly nature of international relations.
Following her resignation, her shadow counterpart Penny Wong called Bishop "trailblazing" and paid tribute to her "for dedicating her life to the nation with a tireless work ethic and exhausting travel schedule".
Malcolm Turnbull tweeted "Today we have lost Australia's finest Foreign Minister @JulieBishopMP … she has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world".
Of the former ministers or prime minister gone or going in Canberra's week of knives, Bishop looks in the best shape to poised for the next fabulous stage of her career.
Here in pictures, is where Julie Bishop has spent half a decade getting around.