Julie Bishop has been styling her longer hair in different ways. Picture: Instagram
Politics

Julie Bishop unveils new look

by Angie Raphael
9th Feb 2021 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM

Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop has ditched her signature short-cropped hairstyle in favour of shoulder-length blonde locks, and her social media followers are loving the new look.

Long known for her voluminously stylised bob, the 64-year-old has been growing out her hair for months during the pandemic.

She has been sharing photos on Instagram during that time, but it was a post on Monday that really began attracting compliments from her admirers.

Julie Bishop is showing off a new hairstyle on social media. Picture: Instagram
“Presiding at virtual grand graduation ceremony for the remarkable class of 2020,” Ms Bishop captioned a series of photos during her appearance for the Australian National University, where she is the chancellor.

One person commented: “Your hair is goals.”

Another said: “Your is hair is looking fab.”

A third person wrote: “Loving the hair longer.”

Ms Bishop responded to some of the many comments with emojis, as she often does on social media.

Julie Bishop, pictured here with family, has been growing her hair out for a while. Picture: Instagram
In another recent post, Ms Bishop showed off her plaited long hair in an up-do.

The caption read: “#longhairdontcare … or do I?”

As capable as she was as a politician, Ms Bishop was equally known for her fashion sense, including designer frocks and showy heels.

Her keen eye for fashion has not waned since she retired from politics in 2019.

