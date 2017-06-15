Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

JULIE Hutchings says her soup making passes the hardest test of all.

"The family gives it the thumbs up, they're the hardest to please," she laughed.

This Sunday, it will be the artist's pumpkin soup on display, as she is the guest cook at the Friends of the Grafton Regional Gallery soup day on Sunday, and she said it is based off a basic recipe.

"But I've fine tuned it a bit, there's a bit of bacon, some curry, and a few other tricks," she said

"The quantity will be the hardest part, I'm usually only cooking for small groups, so I might have to play around with it a bit."

Julie has attended many previous soup days, and said a Thai seafood soup sticks in her mind as a standout over the years.

And there will be plenty of soup to try again this weekend, with chefs from soup day favourites Vines at 139, Treetops at the Village Green, GSDC, Irons and Craig and Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe being joined by Prince Street foodies 2BeNourished.

Geoff Crispin and Evey Miller will also provide some artisan bread to mop up the last drop from the bowl.

Tickets are $30, or $25 for Friends of the Grafton Gallery members, and the day starts at midday running until 3pm.

And though Julie is confident her soup will get the thumbs up from the crowd, she is emphatic when asked whether a switch could be made.

"Oh god no," she laughs. "I'll stick to painting."