Community raise thousands to help Julie battle cancer

CARING COMMUNITY: A huge crowd came out for Saturday night's Helping Hands Trivia Night in support of Julie Holder.

THE Clarence community has once again rallied to lend a hand to one of their own, on this occasion the support was for 38-year-old mum Julie Holder, who is in the midst of treatment for lung cancer.

Close to 500 people filled the auditorium of the Grafton District Services Club for the Helping Hands Trivia Night to show their support, with almost 60 teams raising $36,158.10 so far with the contents of table-top money boxes still to be counted.

Long-time Helping Hands stalwart Arthur Lysaught said it was a fabulous result for an exceptional lady.

Ben Holder and and his wife Julie have been blown away by the support they have received from the community during Julie's battle with cancer. Tim Howard

"We ended up with 59 teams but we could have had more. We had to cut it off because it gets too tight in here."

He said Ms Holder was able to attend the night where she addressed the crowd at the end of the evening.

"She is a very brave young lady and spoke exceptionally well. She indicated to the crowd where she was on this journey and spoke about the hopes and dreams she had. She was very positive."

Mr Lysaught said it was always moving to see the whole community get behind this.

"Julie's friend started a GoFundMe page (raising more than $13,000 so far), Toast provided coffee vouchers for everyone. And the auction was brilliant. There was a case of wine from (wine writer) Max Crus which sold for about $400-500 and two new queen bed and mattresses from Riverside. Even the paper's article helps to remind people these events are on, which resulted in more attendance.

"What an incredible community we are part of."