Julie's powerful horse artwork

JULIE HUTCHINGS has been one of the Clarence Valley's most prominent artists for many years, but she admits she did a double take seeing her name listed as a finalist in the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

"I had to read it over and over,” she said.

"Just to be a finalist, I am so chuffed, and of course, drawing has always been my main art, but it means an amazing amount.”

Ms Hutchings' drawing, titled Battle Scars was inspired from a recent trip to Europe in preparation for an upcoming exhibition.

"I travelled to France and Belgium, to the battlefields of World War I, because I've got a strong connection to that,” she said.

"The drawing is of a horse, which represents the war and devastation and everything that follows from it - hence Battle Scars.

"It's pretty powerful.”

Ms Hutchings has a strong connection with horses in the community, and said they had been the formation of her drawing talent.

"I started out painting horses, and I learned by painting them because I love everything about them,” she said.

"But they had taken a back seat in my work, and now it's coming back but in a different way. It could be the colours, it could be anything.

"They definitely are my muse.”

Ms Hutchings has paintings in city galleries around the country, and said that the purpose of her art was to create an emotional attachment.

"When I paint something, I'm trying to put a message out there,” she said.

"I'll take on board whatever's happening in my life, or stories I've heard or what I'm fascinated with, but it all comes down to the emotion.

"And if someone stands there and feels something from what I've painted, I've achieved what I wanted.”