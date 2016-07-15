JULY CARNIVAL: 20 to 1 Best Moments of All Time

The Complete A to Z of the July Carnival

THE Daily Examiner has compiled a 20 to 1 countdown of the best moments of the July Racing Carnival to help build the anticipation and excitement in the lead up to the 2016 event.

The countdown features the likes of Takeover Target, Akwazoff, The Jackal and Kensei who will forever be household names of the July Carnival, while we flash back to the legends of yesteryear including Cuban Song, Hosier and Longwy.

July Racing Carnival 20 to 1 greatest moments. Contributed

5. Sally Taylor's bush fairytale

6. Thompson books place in history

7. Callinan's high five

8. Gore's carnival triple crown

9. 100th Grafton Cup

10. Our very own Northern Warrior

11. Tha Jackal's Ramornie double

12. Mother's Gift wins Ramornie

13. Grafton Cup's last hometown winner

14. Betting plunge from 'Ned Kelly Country'

15. Akwazoff - the iron horse

16. Moss Rocket v Cangronde

17. (Almost) A perfect record

18. Gai Waterhouse wins a 3rd Grafton Cup

19. Takeover Target's glory

20. The first Grafton Cup

#5: Sally Taylor's bush fairytale

IT WAS a case of beginner's luck when Rednav held off All Clear to win the 2016 Grafton Cup. Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor, 23, had held her trainer's licence for only five months when her five-year- old gelding took out the $160,000 Listed feature.

Trainer Sally Taylor can't get the smile off her face as she dons one of her owners caps after her horse Rednav won the Grafton Cup. Adam Hourigan

After a disastrous run at Coffs Harbour on June 29, few predicted Rednav's triumph, winning the Grafton Prelude at $21 odds followed by the cup at $38.80.

The fairytale story was equally poetic for veteran jockey Peter Graham, who at 48 scored the biggest win of his career spanning 15,378 races, and helped secure his Jockey of the Carnival trophy.

Rednav wins Grafton Cup: Rednav came through the field to win the 2016 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup at Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, 14th of July, 2016.

#6: Thompson books place in history

WHEN mercurial country jockey Robert Thompson stormed past the CRJC finishing post to win the 2014 Ramornie Handicap on board Big Money he equalled a 65-year-old racing record winning the time-honoured Listed sprint for the fourth time.

The then 56-year-old riding legend from Cessnock also equalled the dual back-to-back feats of Cecil "Skeeter" Kelly who won the Ramornie back-to-back on two occasions - Travatore in 1955-56, and Blue Dart (1958) and Glanceful (1959).

Thompson had won back-to-back Ramornies on The Jackal in 2007-08 and in 2013 had won a memorable sprint aboard veteran Youthful Jack for Taree trainer Ross Stitt.

Jockey Robert Thompson holds up four fingers for his fourth Ramornie win - this year about favourite Big Money. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

#7: Callinan magic at Grafton not repeated

WHATEVER magic was being worked in the Callinan stables post World War One, it was a spell that is yet to be repeated.

Casino trainer Thomas Callinan, who took home five Grafton Cup wins in six years, remains the most successful trainer in the history of Grafton's July Racing Carnival.

After winning in a weakened field in the 1919 edition, which was moved to September due to the outbreak of influenza, Longwy silenced the critics to take out the Cup again in 1920 and become the first horse to win the race twice.

His record was soon dwarfed by Hosier, another of Callinan's horses, who went on to win three in a row between 1922 and 1924.

Described as "one of the most remarkable horses ever to race on the North Coast" despite having only one eye, it was said that a full-sighted Hosier would have been a Caufield Cup horse.

The Callinan legacy lives on in Grafton to this day, through the Hosier stable, which recognises the one-eyed champion.

#8: Gore stuns with carnival triple-crown

IT'S a record that will likely never be broken. In 1968 Gunnedah's Arthur Gore trained the winners of the Grafton Cup, Ramornie Handicap and South Grafton Cup at the one July Racing Carnival - a feat never before achieved that stands to this day.

Gore's stable champion Merry Jack "jumped puddles and survived a protest" to win the 1968 Grafton Cup before winning the South Grafton Cup the following week with Barry Goddard on board.

Meanwhile sprinter Red Ming stormed past the post ahead of a strong Ramornie Handicap field.

Jockey Bill Wade returns to scale after riding Red Ming to victory in the 1968 Ramornie Handicap feature sprint. The Daily Examiner Archives

#9: Grafton Cup brings up its 100th race in 2013

THE July Racing Carnival brought up a special milestone in 2013, with the year bringing up the 100th Grafton Cup.

While rain threatened the cup early in the afternoon, fortune smiled that day with the final event run in bright sunshine.

The momentous occasion was celebrated by thousands at the Clarence River Jockey Club, with crowd numbers on Grafton Cup day up 70% on the figures recorded in 2012.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie told The Daily Examiner the club was going "back to the future".

"We did nothing special this time around, just identified the things Grafton did well in the past and made sure they happened this time," he said.

On the track, the cup was claimed by Warrnambool-trained galloper Mr O'Ceirin by a neck ahead of a fast finishing Yulolana.

After the win, Mr O'Ceirin went on to earn a start in the Caulfield Cup, finishing in 11th place.

Mr O'Ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

#10 Our very own Northern Warrior

NORTHERN Warrior was nine years old when he crossed the finish line first in his final shot at the Grafton Cup in 1952.

Owned by JA Brotherson of Braunstone and trained by his son Jim Brotherson Junior, Northern Warrior was a true local horse, bred with one of the Brotherson's mares and sired by the Clarence-based The Chanter. He was born to win the cup, and in 1952 he did it with 'Digger' McGrowdie in the saddle.

Altogether, Northern Warrior took on the Grafton Cup four times, and in 1951 he was only beaten by half a head.

It would not be until the 1980s that another local horse would take out the Cup in Bob Gosling's Ward's Mistake, owned by Mick Moy and Kevin Mulligan.

#11: The Jackal's Ramornie double

ENIGMATIC country racehorse The Jackal paved a fairway of gold for former golf professional Paul St Vincent not once, but twice, in the time-honoured Ramornie Handicap at Grafton.

Installed as $4.80 favourite for the 2007 edition, the Tamworth-based gelding beat home $51 outsider Sir Covet and Gee I Jane ($10) in a time of 1:08.35 for the 1200m sprint.

In 2008 he stormed home at $9 to win by two and a half lengths from Kris Lees-trained Captain Bax ($10), this time breaking Cangronde's 1996 track record in a time of 1:08.02. Both times leading country jockey Robert Thompson was in the saddle.

Robert Thompson drives The Jackal home to win a second Ramornie HandicapPhoto The Daily Examiner The Daily Examiner

#12: A Ramornie gift for the community

GRAFTON trainer John Shelton told jockey Stephen Traecey to "fly like the wind", and she nearly blew down the stand with the crowd's roars as Mother's Gift took out the 2000 Ramornie Handicap.

At odds of 40 to 1, the local win turned into one of Grafton racing's biggest after-parties with the Village Green bursting at capacity as connection and friends celebrated the most recent local Ramornie winner since 1978.

The legacy of Mother's Gift lives on through the 1400m feature race of the same name run on Grafton Cup Day each year.

Mother's Gift is returned to scale by jockey Stephen Traecey after winning the 2000 Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan Photography

#13: Stewart wins 1993 cup double

Grafton horse trainer Neville Stewart Caitlan Charles

NEVILLE Stewart is the last Grafton trainer to win the Grafton Cup - with Abstraction in 1993.

When Stewart was asked by a friend to train the eight-year-old, the gelding had not raced for almost two years and he didn't expect that within 12 months he would have the Grafton Cup and the Coffs Harbour Cup to his name.

"I thought he was an old has-been, but it turned out he was alright," he said. "I said we'll look at the Grafton Cup with him... I was probably just having myself on at the time." Abstraction loved racing in the wet and rain bucketed down overnight after the races on Ramornie Day. "They nearly called them off, luckily they didn't," Stewart said. "The wetter it got, the better chance he got and the rest is history."

#14: 'Jockey' shocks the betting ring

CLARENCE River Jockey Club's annual racing event has been the scene of some of the more audacious betting plunges in racing history. But there is one that rises above the field which came from the small Victorian town of Benalla.

The unremarkable Zoom Power, trained by JG "Jockey" Griffiths arrived in Grafton from "Ned Kelly country" with "another Phar Lap" to tackle the 1964 Sir James Kirby Handicap over five furlongs, the final event on the program.

Bookmakers offered 12-1 about Zoom Power and he was quickly backed into 4-1 and pulled off a plonk still recalled with reverence by racegoers of the time, leading all the way to win in a track record time of 58.8 seconds.

#15: Crowd favourite wins crown

AN IRON horse of country racing in the 1990s, Akwazoff was a popular winner of the Grafton Cup in 1997.

Ridden by country hoop Garry Baker and trained by Merv Corliss in Tamworth, Akwazoff's record-breaking cup win in a blistering 2:26.76 was a win for the people and wildly supported by the spectators.

The gelding had placed third the previous year and was third again in 2000 as a 10-year-old.

Corliss rated the 1997 Grafton Cup win as the big gelding's best in a long career which included 36 wins and just $419 short of $499,581 in prizemoney for Tamworth-based owners Neil and Mia Latimer.

Akwazoff claimed victory in the Grafton Cup in 1997. Contributed

#16: Moss Rocket v Cangronde

IT'S a race still talked about by racing fans more than 20 years after it happened. In 1996 two of Australia's best sprinters Cangronde and Moss Rocket had been burning up tracks around the country and the Ramornie was going to decide who was best.

That's exactly how the race panned out as Cangronde edged out his six-year-old rival by a nose in a race record time of 1.08.28 which stood until the mighty Takeover Target bested it in 2004.

#17: Racing called off during WW2

DURING the Second World War from 1942 to 1945 is the only period the July Racing Carnival has not run in its 160-year history.

The Clarence River Jockey Club received criticism in 1915 for racing during the First World War, with opponents believing it was immoral for sport to be played in times of war. However The Daily Examiner's racing writer, The Pirate, argued that to abandon racing would do nothing to help the war effort, but it would increase the suffering by throwing people out of work.

It was a different situation in 1942, where the very real threat of invasion from approaching Japanese forces changed Australia's attitudes towards the war, and resources had to be preserved for defence forces. Petrol rationing limited travel to all but essential journeys, which restricted visiting spectators and competitors.

#18: Gai claims a third Grafton Cup

DESPITE never having greeted the Clarence River Jockey Club track, Gai Waterhouse has enjoyed a most successful 'long distance' love affair with Grafton.

When Blake Shinn rode Bonfire to a track record victory in 2015, the 'First Lady' of Australian racing became the first trainer since Pat Nailon in 1946 to win a third Grafton Cup, adding to previous wins with Rocking On (2006) and Queenstown (2014).

Blake Shinn pushes hard and takes topweight Bonfire to the Grafton Cup win edging out 4- Kapour (right)Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

#19: Loveable lout steals hearts of Grafton

WHILE the winner's list of the Ramornie Handicap reads like a who's who of topline sprinters, not many can hold a candle to the fame and fortune of Takeover Target.

The people's champion was the pride and joy of former Queanbeyan taxi driver Joe Janiak and stole the hearts of Grafton in 2004.

He came to the July Carnival on the back of five straight wins and was an early $2.90 favourite.

The win proved a stepping stone to becoming one of Australia's greatest sprinters. Takeover Target went on to win 21 of his 41 career starts and earned $6.02 million.

Full story here

Takeover Target's famous win in the Ramornie Handicap in 2004.

#20: Winter racing institution is born

While Grafton's racing history dates back to the 1840s, the Grafton Cup itself did not become a feature until 1910.

The success of the 1889 CRJC Handicap - at the time the richest race on the Northern Rivers worth 500 pounds - moved the club to announce it would stage the first Grafton Cup in 1890. But the race never eventuated as depression took hold.

It was almost 20 years before the CRJC revived the Grafton Cup, the great race finally coming to fruition in 1910 and won by Gossine.

Full story here

The Clarence River Jockey Club officials of 1909 who revived plans for the first ever Grafton Cup race. Clarence River Historical Societ

