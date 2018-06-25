July Carnival countdown: 2002

GOLD, GOLD, GOLD: Trish Dougherty is the 2002 winner of Fashions on the Course.

GOLD, GOLD, GOLD: Trish Dougherty is the 2002 winner of Fashions on the Course. The Daily Examiner

ROSEHILL-based jockey Nathan Cumberland started his senior riding career in incredible fashion at Grafton in 2002 when he stormed home on bold frontrunner Master Pom in the $175,000 Grafton Cup.

But he had to fight off a challenge from a riderless favourite Victory Smile in the final 1000m of the feature after its jockey Stathi Katsidis fell off after the horses went past the finishing post for the first time.

Trained by Stephen Quintano at Warwick Farm, the outsider won any game punter the princely sum of $75.80 for the win, and had cost his owners Anne-Marie and Bob Ruttley nothing.

Caloundra-based mare Citichy caused one of the biggest boilovers in the rich history of the Ramornie Handicap after it won the listed sprint at odds of 100-1.

Aided by a textbook ride from Kim Bell, the rising six-year-old mare led from start to finish to hold off a late challenge from race favourite Caisa.

Citichy's stablemate Treviscay finished more than a length third, capping a wonderful training feat for conditioner Nick Flouskos.

In the fashions, there was a record number of stylish racegoers at the track on Grafton Cup.

Winner Trish Dougherty donned an elegant gold leather skirt-suit with matching gold accessories.

"I bought this suit especially for the races," Mrs Dougherty said.

"I did not think I would win as the other two finalists looked stunning."