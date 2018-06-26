July Carnival countdown: 2003

Trisha Ward is the 2003 winner of the Fashions of the Course.

Trisha Ward is the 2003 winner of the Fashions of the Course. The Daily Examine

ONE of the more controversial finishes of the Grafton Cup following recent revelations of "systemic doping” in the Robert Smerdon stables, the Victorian trainer was toast of the town when prized stayer Belus took all before him at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Ridden by the experienced Mark Zahra, Belus came down the middle of the track with 100m to run to break clear of the pack and went on to win by a half-length from Majestically. Ledgermain was a fast-finishing third another half a length back.

Trained at Eagle Farm by Liam Birchley, Sir Breakfast held on for a nose win to give jockey Allan Robinson his second Ramornie win in the past seven years.

Robinson gave up the ride on the local sprinter Good Result to ride Sir Breakfast in the Ramornie and again proved himself an astute judge when the photo verdict went his way.

Good Result just failed to give young local trainer David Kelly a dream result with his first Ramornie runner.

Fashions had a name and style change in 2003, with the winner of the Best Dressed Woman Trisha Ward, of Green Point, wearing a three quarter length beige coast over matching pants and cream top. She teamed the outfit with dark brown dhoes and a felt hat with ostrich-style feathers peeing out from one side.