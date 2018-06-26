Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trisha Ward is the 2003 winner of the Fashions of the Course.
Trisha Ward is the 2003 winner of the Fashions of the Course. The Daily Examine
Sport

July Carnival countdown: 2003

26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

ONE of the more controversial finishes of the Grafton Cup following recent revelations of "systemic doping” in the Robert Smerdon stables, the Victorian trainer was toast of the town when prized stayer Belus took all before him at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Ridden by the experienced Mark Zahra, Belus came down the middle of the track with 100m to run to break clear of the pack and went on to win by a half-length from Majestically. Ledgermain was a fast-finishing third another half a length back.

Trained at Eagle Farm by Liam Birchley, Sir Breakfast held on for a nose win to give jockey Allan Robinson his second Ramornie win in the past seven years.

Robinson gave up the ride on the local sprinter Good Result to ride Sir Breakfast in the Ramornie and again proved himself an astute judge when the photo verdict went his way.

Good Result just failed to give young local trainer David Kelly a dream result with his first Ramornie runner.

Fashions had a name and style change in 2003, with the winner of the Best Dressed Woman Trisha Ward, of Green Point, wearing a three quarter length beige coast over matching pants and cream top. She teamed the outfit with dark brown dhoes and a felt hat with ostrich-style feathers peeing out from one side.

july carnival julycarnival2018 july racing carnival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    $8.7m for new infrastructure at Calypso Park

    premium_icon $8.7m for new infrastructure at Calypso Park

    News "The significant changes will be the relocation of the reception to the western end of the park, to reduce congestion at the Yamba St entrance.”

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Iluka's million dollar buys

    premium_icon Iluka's million dollar buys

    Property More properties north of a million dollars expected with demand

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Damage already done to Ulmarra

    premium_icon Damage already done to Ulmarra

    News Resident's anger over RMS handling of black spot

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    premium_icon GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    News Big crowd for McAuley debut night

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners