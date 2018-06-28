July Carnival countdown: 2004

ALL TOO EASY: Takeover Target takes out the 2004 Ramornie Handicap . Inset: Best Dressed Lady Michelle Page.

THE 2004 Ramornie Handicap was memorable as the launching pad for one of Australia's favourite sprinters, the brilliant Takeover Target.

Apart from the horse's feats, it was the story of an Aussie battler.

Queanbeyan taxi driver Joe Janiak bought Takeover Target for less than $1400 before the gelding went on to win more than $6 million on tracks around the world.

But the big wins all started at Grafton in that famed country sprint, the Ramornie.

Takeover Target stormed clear to clinch a two-length win from Devil, with local sprinter Sir Dan a further short neck back in third.

In the Grafton Cup it was a case of youth over experience as three-year-old colt Pacific Dancer stormed home to win the feature for well-known New Zealand owner John Thompson.

The starting favourite, Pacific Dancer sat nicely under the guide of jockey Michael Rodd before exploding past the field at the 150m mark.

The Shaun Dwyer-trained colt streaked clear to win by 11/4 lengths from Corporate Queen, with Zabeat a short head away in third.

Michelle Page said she was speechless about being named the Best Dressed Lady.

"I thought I had a little bit of a chance, but I'm stunned,” she said.

Page wore a black top and knee-length skirt with a Neil Grigg hat and matching handbag.

Her look was described as tailored and stylish and judges said she stood out from the crowd.