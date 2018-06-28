Menu
EXCITEMENT PLUS: Stormhill wins the 2005 Grafton Cup.
Horses

July Carnival countdown: 2005

28th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

WHEN Stormhill powered over the line in the 2005 Grafton Cup, trainer Tim Martin was vindicated.

Described as a 'freakish performance', Stormhill covered the 2400m in 2:25:5.

Having purchased the the horse in an Easter Sale, forking out $150,000 of his own money to secure the regally-bred Danehill colt.

One owner, who was at the race, said he'd not been involved in owning a horse as exciting as Stormhill.

"We're having a hell of a ride," the owner said about the syndicate of nine who bought the horse of Martin.

 

Rochelle Pereira, Best Dressed Woman 2005.
The day before, when Brisbane-based hoop Michael Cahill squeezed through a small gap at the head of the field on board Stephen Hood-trained King Rex, he wrote himself into Ramornie Handicap history.

Cahill joined horse racing brother Matt Cahill, who had won the feature in 1998 on board Kidlat, as the only siblings to have both won the Ramornie Handicap.

The four-year-old excitement machine beat out hot favourite Mastermind and a hard-charging Sir Dan (trained in Grafton by John Shelton) in a tight finish with less than a length separating the first four horses.

In the Fashions on the Field, it was Rocheele Pereira, of Coutts Crossing, who beat out the contents with her outfit from Blooms in Brisbane.

"It's pretty exciting," she said. "I'm just here for the carnival, I come every year."

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Stormhill; T: Tim Martin; J: C Munce

Ramornie Handicap - King Rex; T: Stephen Hood; J: M Cahill

Fashions of the Field - Rochelle Pereira

