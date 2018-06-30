July Carnival countdown: 2007
ENIGMATIC four-year-old The Jackal paved a fairway of gold for former golf professional Paul St Vincent when it flew home to win the 2007 Ramornie Handicap.
Starting $4.80 favourite and ridden superbly by Robert Thompson, The Jackal produced a stunning finish to record a three-quarter length win over Sir Covet, with Gee I Jane a short head away third.
The Jackal finished in 1:08.35, the second fastest time in Ramornie history outside Cangronde's race and track record set in 1996.
On Cup day, it was the pint-sized Ashraf who shocked a field of runners and punters. Ridden by now retired jockey Dale Spriggs, it was one hell of a ride down the straight to the finish.
The most elegant lady of the carnival, Pam Gray, donned a leopard print dress and coat coupled with black shoes and fascinator.
WINNERS
Grafton Cup - Ashraf; T: S Phegan; J: D Sprigs
Ramornie Handicap - The Jackal; T: Paul St Vincent; J: R Thompson
Fashions of the Field - Pam Gray