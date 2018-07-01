Menu
Myra Prichett.
Horses

July Carnival countdown: 2008

1st Jul 2018 10:00 AM

THE Jackal's second Ramornie victory in 2008 was special for more than the race record time of 1.08.02.

The five-year-old's race preparation was less than ideal. A wet winter campaign in Brisbane and a throat infection almost led trainer Paul St Vincent to pull him from the campaign.

But with champion jockey Robert Thompson aboard he became the first horse since Credit Again in 1986-87 to win back-to-back Ramornies.

Talking about the art of success, the Grafton Cup winner of 2008, Art Success, swept to victory. The gelding's first win in more than two years lost Tom Waterhouse, son of trainer Gai Waterhouse and bookmaker Robbie Waterhouse, $357,000 in a single wager.

In the first official Fashions on the Field, participants eagerly awaited the announcement of the winner - Harwood Island's Myra Prichett.

She wore a classic two-piece tweed suit with black velvet brocade contrast, impressing the judges enough to secure her the title of Most Elegeant Lady.

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Art Success; T: John Collins; J: J Lloyd

Ramornie Handicap - Jackal; T: Paul St Vincent; J: R Thompson

Fashions on the Field - Myra Pritchett

