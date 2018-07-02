July Carnival countdown: 2009

Ramornie winner Battlefield with trainer Paul Messara and jockey Daniel Ganderton.

Ramornie winner Battlefield with trainer Paul Messara and jockey Daniel Ganderton. The Daily Examiner

WEARING her grandmothers shawl, gloves and pearls, Grafton's Kimberly Moss won the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field in 2009 with a homage to the 1940.

Coupled with a stunning fred dress and a quirky hat she bought on the internet.

In 2009, it was Castle Heights who took home the Grafton Cup with enigmatic jockey Stathi Katsidis.

The New Zealand horse prevailed by a nostril over Hume with Twin Wig a similar martin away in third.

2009 Ramornie Handicap winner, Battlefield, rewrote history in the $130,000 race scoring a popular three-quarter length win at $3.30.