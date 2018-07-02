July Carnival countdown: 2009
WEARING her grandmothers shawl, gloves and pearls, Grafton's Kimberly Moss won the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field in 2009 with a homage to the 1940.
Coupled with a stunning fred dress and a quirky hat she bought on the internet.
In 2009, it was Castle Heights who took home the Grafton Cup with enigmatic jockey Stathi Katsidis.
The New Zealand horse prevailed by a nostril over Hume with Twin Wig a similar martin away in third.
2009 Ramornie Handicap winner, Battlefield, rewrote history in the $130,000 race scoring a popular three-quarter length win at $3.30.