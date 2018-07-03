July Carnival countdown: 2010

MUCH like a bride-to-be, the 2010 Lady of the Carnival Michelle Everson wore something borrowed and something new and used but there was no blue in sight in her winning racewear ensemble.

In a 1950s-style khaki dress borrowed from a friend's grandmother and a hat purchased from Target, Grafton-raised Brisbane-based Michelle was a popular winner.

Although entering was a last minute decision, she was convinced by family and friends to give it a whirl, something her dress also got into the spirit of.

Out on the track that year jockey Jay Ford finally got his name on the Grafton Cup honours list aboard Twin Wing in 2010.

The win had made up for the gelding's close third placing the year before, with the horse trained by the late Guy Walter.

The gelding, who was as honest as the day is long, started from the gates at $11 and controlled the race from the outset before fighting tooth and nail in the home straight to take the feature by a short head.

Gold Coast raider Frozone ($6) was Glen Colless' second feature runner-up in as many days, while Cup favourite Ironstein ($2.90) finished a length away third.

The turn of the new decade also marked the start of a new era for the Ramornie Handicap: the International era.

Just as the hopes of the local racing community exploded when locally-trained eight-year-old Forestreno hit the front in the final straight, they were just as quickly dashed by a flash of royal blue.

The colours of international racing empire Darley were on show for all to see as Pinwheel, trained by Darley's Peter Snowden, stormed clear in the final 200m to steal the feature sprint spotlight.

It was the first time Darley, headed by Arab royalty Sheikh Mohammed bin Rasheed Al Maktoum, had raced in the Ramornie Handicap and it quickly made its presence felt.