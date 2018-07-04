July Carnival Countdown: 2011

Winner of the 2011 Grafton Cup Warrior Within, with jockey Paul Hammersly.

Winner of the 2011 Grafton Cup Warrior Within, with jockey Paul Hammersly. Debrah Novak

IF Darley made a strong start to its tenure in the Ramornie Handicap with a win in 2010, when they won back-to-back features the next year with Jerezana it was a statement of domination.

Jerezana, the bonny four-year-old mare by former Australian Horse of the Year Lonhro, produced a jet-propelled finish from last to win the time-honoured sprint.

It was a proud moment for Snowden who nearly died following a race fall in the 1975 Ramornie aboard One Eyed Queen.

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Warrior Within; T: Bruce Hill; J: P Hammersley

Ramornie Handicap - Jerezana; T: Paul Snowden; J: A Gibbons

Fashions on the Field - Donna Napier