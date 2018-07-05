July Carnival countdown: 2012

FASHION FORWARD: Best Dressed Lady winner Shannon Small, of South Grafton, and Heather Martin, of Moonbi, at Grafton Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2012.

FASHION FORWARD: Best Dressed Lady winner Shannon Small, of South Grafton, and Heather Martin, of Moonbi, at Grafton Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2012. JoJo Newby

AFTER "growing too big" to be a jockey, Shannon Small, who was studying to be a horse trainer, returned to the races to win the Best Dressed Lady.

Her combination of a turquoise skirt with matching jewellery, a black chiffon blouse from Target, a wool wide-brim hat and a vintage fur stole made a big impression on the judges.

On the track, Brenton Avdulla was that far in front he even had time to think about just how he would celebrate his Ramornie Handicap victory aboard Howmuchdoyouloveme.

Sitting high in the stirrups, he turned to the healthy Grafton crowd and blew everyone a kiss as he blitzed his rivals by almost four lengths to give the legendary Karakatsanis family a win they had craved for close to two decades.

Trainer Con Karakatsanis and his father Tony, who part-owned and purchased Howmuchdoyouloveme for only $5000, have been huge supporters of the July carnival.

While winners have fallen along the way, until that point they had never nailed the feature sprint.

Howmuchdoyouloveme dominated the race from the time the barriers opened until he applied the sleeper hold in the straight, not giving his rivals a chance.

On Grafton Cup Day, Shamardashing was a punters' favourite in 2012.

Trainer John Thompson managed to produce a quinella, with Saint Encosta finishing runner-up and 2011 Grafton Cup winner Warrior Within third.

WINNER

Grafton Cup Shamardashing; T: John Thompson; J: J. Lloyd.

Ramornie Handicap Howmuchdoyouloveme; T:Con Karakatsanis; J:B.Avdulla.

Fashions on the Field Shannon Small.