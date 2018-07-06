July Carnival countdown: 2013

CENTENARY WIN: Mr O'ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd.

CENTENARY WIN: Mr O'ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd. Adam Hourigan

MR O'CERIN made history when he ran the 100th Grafton Cup.

The Ciaron Maher-trained horse had been beaten as a $1.60 favourite at Moonee Valley at his previous start, but turned it all around when defeating Yulalona and Ruben Percival in the 2013 cup.

It was certainly a year to remember for most racing lovers - 100 years of the Grafton Cup done and dusted.

"Don't call me an old veteran. I prefer 'evergreen Thommo'.”

Those were the words of 55-year-old jockey Robert Thompson after he again rolled back the clock to ride Youthful Jack to victory in the 2013 Ramornie Handicap.

Thompson and 72-year-old trainer Ross Stitt combined with Youthful Jack - himself a rising eight-year-old gelding - to beat Big Bonanza ($6) by a length with Pentasia ($9) a further half-length away third.

Youthful Jack ($31) cost just $5000 and took his career earning past $1.1 million courtesy of his come-from- behind antics in the popular bush sprint.

But it was a show that belonged to Thompson who was being referred to as "Sir Robert” as the XXXX Gold began to flow.

In the fashions on the field, it was Amanda Essex who walked away as Best Dressed Lady.

Described as "every bit the glamorous” in a 1950's society girl dress.

"I'm a big fan of that era of fashion,” she said.

"I usually wear petticoats every day and gloves, although they don't work with mobiles. I really live and breathe the 1950's.”

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Mr O'Ceirin; T: Ciaron Maher; J: B Shinn

Ramornie Handicap - Youthful Jack; T: Ross Stitt; J: R Thompson

Fashions on the Field - Amanda Essex