Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CENTENARY WIN: Mr O'ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd.
CENTENARY WIN: Mr O'ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd. Adam Hourigan
Horses

July Carnival countdown: 2013

6th Jul 2018 1:00 PM

MR O'CERIN made history when he ran the 100th Grafton Cup.

The Ciaron Maher-trained horse had been beaten as a $1.60 favourite at Moonee Valley at his previous start, but turned it all around when defeating Yulalona and Ruben Percival in the 2013 cup.

It was certainly a year to remember for most racing lovers - 100 years of the Grafton Cup done and dusted.

"Don't call me an old veteran. I prefer 'evergreen Thommo'.”

Those were the words of 55-year-old jockey Robert Thompson after he again rolled back the clock to ride Youthful Jack to victory in the 2013 Ramornie Handicap.

Thompson and 72-year-old trainer Ross Stitt combined with Youthful Jack - himself a rising eight-year-old gelding - to beat Big Bonanza ($6) by a length with Pentasia ($9) a further half-length away third.

Youthful Jack ($31) cost just $5000 and took his career earning past $1.1 million courtesy of his come-from- behind antics in the popular bush sprint.

But it was a show that belonged to Thompson who was being referred to as "Sir Robert” as the XXXX Gold began to flow.

In the fashions on the field, it was Amanda Essex who walked away as Best Dressed Lady.

Described as "every bit the glamorous” in a 1950's society girl dress.

"I'm a big fan of that era of fashion,” she said.

"I usually wear petticoats every day and gloves, although they don't work with mobiles. I really live and breathe the 1950's.”

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Mr O'Ceirin; T: Ciaron Maher; J: B Shinn

Ramornie Handicap - Youthful Jack; T: Ross Stitt; J: R Thompson

Fashions on the Field - Amanda Essex

grafton cup july racing carnival julyracingcarnival2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley Council finalist in tourism awards

    Clarence Valley Council finalist in tourism awards

    News Council's strategic tourism platform gets the nod with an industry-backed award nomination

    Behind The Sports Desk: Local Sport Roundup

    Behind The Sports Desk: Local...

    Video Episode 40: Moose and special guest Daily Examiner editor Bill North take a look at...

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    News Road connections require closure of village entrance from next week

    Thailand cave rescue: Former Navy SEAL dies in bid

    Thailand cave rescue: Former Navy SEAL dies in bid

    Breaking Thai authorities say the death was caused by a lack of oxygen

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:47 PM
    • 2 redsnake

    Local Partners