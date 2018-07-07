Menu
Queenstown shoots to the lead to easily win the 2014 Grafton Cup. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Feature

July Carnival countdown: 2014

7th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

MERCURIAL jockey Robert Thompson equalled a 65-year-old riding record when race favourite Big Money won a thrilling 2014 Ramornie Handicap.

The 56-year-old riding legend from Cessnock was already a three-time winner of the time-honoured Listed sprint, first conducted in 1917, but equalled the dual back-to-back feats of Cecil "Skeeter" Kelly.

Kelly won the Ramornie back to back on two occasions - Travatore in 1955 and 1956, and Blue Dart (1958) and Glanceful (1959).

Thompson won back-to- back Ramornies on The Jackal in 2007-08 and had won a memorable Ramornie aboard veteran Youthful Jack in 2013.

"It's amazing. It took me 30years to finally win one. Now I've won four in less than 10 years," a delighted Thompson said.

"It's an amazing game, racing."

Starting a well-tried $2.20 favourite, Big Money scored by three-quarters of a length from early leader Rocky King ($14), with Sydney-trained Territory ($7.50) rattling home from near last for third.

In the Grafton Cup, Queenstown gave Gai Waterhouse her second win in the cup.

It was also the mare's first win at black-type level and deserved at that after being well-supported at $3.80 to record a three-length win from Seccessio, trained by arch rival Chris Waller and Noisy Ocean.

Waterhouse's assistant trainer, Mark Newnham, said Queenstown was "a really nice mate, very genuine".

"She had good form coming into the race and again it turned out to be the biggest win of her career," Newnham said.

