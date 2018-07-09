July Carnival countdown: 2015

IF NOT too many people knew about Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor and her gutsy five-year-old gelding Rednav a week ago, they certainly do now.

Ms Taylor, a trainer since just February this year, was the toast of the saddling yard after Rednav weaved its way through the field to score an upset victory in the $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup.

The 23-year-old and veteran jockey Peter Graham were greeted by the ecstatic Coffs owners who were happy to tip their newly made red caps to the successful trio

In the fashion stakes, rising above the field was Yamba's Lindsay Corbett, who took out the Best Dressed Lady title. Lindsay based her outfit on her first find, a monochrome neoprene skirt by Johnny. The contemporary sculptural design set the tone for her outfit which also included a custom boater hat made by Coffs Harbour milliner Judy Parker.

She said the hardest thing to find was the blouse which ended up being a polka dot Review blouse which pulled the entire outfit together. She enhanced the look by adding a pop of contrasting colour with the burgundy fur collar found at an op shop.