Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rednav's trainer Sally Taylor.
Rednav's trainer Sally Taylor. Adam Hourigan
Feature

July Carnival countdown: 2015

9th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

IF NOT too many people knew about Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor and her gutsy five-year-old gelding Rednav a week ago, they certainly do now.

Ms Taylor, a trainer since just February this year, was the toast of the saddling yard after Rednav weaved its way through the field to score an upset victory in the $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup.

The 23-year-old and veteran jockey Peter Graham were greeted by the ecstatic Coffs owners who were happy to tip their newly made red caps to the successful trio

In the fashion stakes, rising above the field was Yamba's Lindsay Corbett, who took out the Best Dressed Lady title. Lindsay based her outfit on her first find, a monochrome neoprene skirt by Johnny. The contemporary sculptural design set the tone for her outfit which also included a custom boater hat made by Coffs Harbour milliner Judy Parker.

She said the hardest thing to find was the blouse which ended up being a polka dot Review blouse which pulled the entire outfit together. She enhanced the look by adding a pop of contrasting colour with the burgundy fur collar found at an op shop.

julycarnival2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Carnival lady Adelaide on top of our racing world

    premium_icon Carnival lady Adelaide on top of our racing world

    Feature Second time's the charm for Coffs Harbour fashionista Adelaide Zietsch

    Perfect timing earns millinery award

    Perfect timing earns millinery award

    Feature The assortment of stunning millinery turned heads

    Tales from the tail end

    premium_icon Tales from the tail end

    Feature The July Carnival could get messy very quickly without John Hall

    'Fit' council can cash in

    premium_icon 'Fit' council can cash in

    News Cheap loans now available after winning tick of approval

    • 9th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners