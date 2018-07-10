Menu
FAMILY TRADITION: Winning 2017 Grafton Cup jockey Josh Parr salutes his win and his grandfather.
Horses

July Carnival countdown: 2017

10th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

FOR years Sydney jockey Josh Parr watched every July as his grandfather got in the car bound for the Grafton racing carnival. A few times he even slipped along for the ride.

It was a family tradition, one that 20 years later has finally brought the young jockey back to Grafton to leave with all the glory.

Parr stormed to the lead in the opening 200m and despite fading to black in the final stretch he had enough in reserve to win the $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup by a short neck on board favourite Supply and Demand.

But it was Calanda on Ramornie Day, who took the record time of The Jackal, that stands out in the past 20 years.

It was a line of eight that turned toward home in the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap but as a small gap opened inside, jockey Jim Byrne poked his horse's nose through and put the foot down.

