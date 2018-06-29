July Carnival: Fashionable flashbacks

Two captivating exhibitions will be on display during the July Racing Carnival

Two captivating exhibitions will be on display during the July Racing Carnival Debrah Novak

TWO captivating exhibitions will be on display during the July Racing Carnival, so take advantage of your time in Grafton by paying its prestigious regional gallery a visit.

Fashions of Yesteryear chronicles the clothing, stories and styles of several Clarence Valley women as the gallery presents a selection of outfits these women wore to major community events, including the July Racing Carnival and the city's famous Jacaranda Ball. From tailored trackside fashion to contemporary art-inspired pieces, these clothes tell rich stories and hold special memories for the women. The pieces featured in this exhibition are from 'The Way We Wore' vintage clothing collection, curated over many years by Clarence Valley collector Kathy Smith.

Among the items are Marea Buist's black crepe cocktail dress with pleated cape, Barbie, Sydney 1989; Barbara Fahey's floral polished cotton and satin ball gown, Two-Twenty, Melbourne c1955; Ellen Higham's silver and brown silk taffeta dress, handmade 1960; Audrey Morgan's green satin bodice and black taffeta skirt, handmade, Simplicity pattern 1955; Heather Roland's red satin brocade ball gown, handmade 1980s; Heather Brown's artistic and bold designs by Jenny Kee and Carla Zampatti among others; Sue Ibbott's grandmother's silk evening dress worn to the Grafton premiere of Gone With the Wind in 1939; and the doyenne of racing fashion, the late Helen Pullen, whose iconic outfits will also be featured.

Fans of mid-century and modern architecture will be in their element as the gallery showcases 30 of the most 'Iconic Australian Houses' from the past 60 years. Featuring distinctly Australian designs from the country's pioneering architects including Glenn Murcutt, Peter McIntyre, Roy Grounds, John Wardle, Neville Gruzman, Peter Muller, Richard Leplastrier and Sean Godsell among others, the exhibition will reveal not only the physical nature of the building but also the experiences of those who live behind their walls through photographs, illustrations, 3D motels and videos.

Curated by author Karen McCarthy, this Sydney Living Museum exhibition is a real coup for the Clarence Valley.

Both exhibitions are on display until July 22.

The Grafton Regional Gallery is at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton.