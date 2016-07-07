JULY CARNIVAL: Let's get the $1.37M party started

Charles Doggett had no shortage of admirers as he was the sole male entrant in the Westlawn Finance black and gold fashion stakes on Westlawn Finance Prelude Day, winning the "Spirit Of Westlawn" award.

THE Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day gets the 2018 July Racing Carnival under way today, with free entry into Clarence River Jockey Club for all from 10.30am.

And Australia's biggest and richest country racing carnival has upped the stakes this year, increasing its total prizemoney across the five race meetings by $80,000 to $1.37 million.

It makes sense that this will lure more provincial and metropolitan stables and therefore some of the strongest fields we've seen in recent years.

The biggest beneficiaries are two of the "minor" races on Ramornie Day and Grafton Cup Day. The Tursa Inglis 3YO Grafton Guineas on Wednesday goes from $50,000 to $80,000, and on Thursday an increase from $30,000 to $45,000 makes The Big Maiden Showcase Handicap the richest maiden race in NSW country and provincial racing.

The other beneficiary is the Grafton economy. The longer the carnival maintains its prestigious stand as the last traditional country racing carnival to hold five race meetings over 10 days, its reputation will continue to grow, which will only entice more visitors to the region.

Today's race meeting gives the small time trainers a chance to dream, with the winners of the John Carlton Cup and Grafton Cup Prelude earning direct entry into the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup respectively.

And rest assured those qualifiers are not just there to make up the numbers. Remember this...

23yo trainer Sally Taylor books start in Grafton Cup: 23-year-old Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor booked a start in next Thursday's McKimms Grafton Cup when Rednav won the $25,000 Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m) by three lengths on the opening day of the July Racing Carnival at Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, 7th of July, 2016. Video by Bill North / The Daily Examiner

History tells us Rednav went on to win the big one:

So on that note, let's get the party started!

July Carnival prizemoney breakdown

Black and Gold Race Day - $150,000 (7 races)

$25,000 John Carlton Cup (1206m)

$25,000 Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m)

South Grafton Cup Day - $170,000 (7 races)

$50,000 Black Toyota South Grafton Quality Cup (1610m)

Ramornie Handicap Day - $430,000 (8 races)

$160,000 Listed GDSC Ramornie Handicap (1200m)

$80,000 Tursa Inglis Bonus 3YO Grafton Guineas Quality (1600m)

$40,000 Contry Showcase Maiden Pate (1000m)

Grafton Cup Day - $470,000 (8 races)

$160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m)

$50,000 Sir James Kirby Quality (1000m)

$50,000 Mother's Gift (1400m)

$45,000 NBN 2YO Showcase Plate (1200m)

$45,000 The Big Maiden Showcase Handicap (1200m)

Maclean Cup Day - $150,000 (7 races)