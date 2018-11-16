July Carnival makes major change for the families

(centre) Chillin With Dylan riddden by Brad Stewart pushes forward to narrrowly beat Straight Home in the Westlawn Finance Cup Prelude.

(centre) Chillin With Dylan riddden by Brad Stewart pushes forward to narrrowly beat Straight Home in the Westlawn Finance Cup Prelude. Adam Hourigan

RACING: In an effort to give the Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day back to the families of the Valley, the Clarence River Jockey Club has made major changes to its July Carnival program.

For the first time in more than 14 years, the CRJC will move a race day, with the Black and Gold Race Day moving to the first Sunday of July.

This will ensure the carnival now goes over a full two-week period, with five meetings inside 15 days.

Major sponsor of the Black and Gold race day, Westlawn Finance, in conjunction with the CRJC, has ensured the day remains free to the public.

The change to the race date has come following this year's Black and Gold race day falling outside of the July school holiday period.

"The board of the CRJC and Westlawn Finance were both committed to keeping the Westlawn race meeting as a day when everyone can attend,” CRJC chairman Graeme Green said.

"With the unfortunate loss of the school holiday date, it was imperative the board acted quickly to ensure this important day of the carnival remained open to all.”

While the major benefit rests with the punters of the Clarence Valley, CRJC chief executivew officer Michael Beattie said a residual effect would be felt by trainers aiming to use the prelude races as a way into the Grafton Cup or Ramornie Handicap.

"Having the prelude eight days before the Cup was always a tight turnaround,” he said. ”This now allows horses to fully recover before getting back on the track to compete.