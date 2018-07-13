July Carnival on display at Schaeffer House

HISTORY FOR THE AGES: Clarence River Historical Society public officer Bill Dougherty, curator of the July Racing Carnival display Nita Child and president Pat Jones.

IF YOU'RE looking for a change of pace from all the excitement at the race track and venues throughout Grafton during the July Carnival, take a trip down memory lane at Schaeffer House.

The Clarence River Historical Society has put together an extensive display of memorabilia and newspaper clippings depicting the rich history of the event.

First staged in 1857, the July Carnival and racing has played an integral part in shaping Grafton's heritage.

The society's public officer and former bookmaker Bill Dougherty has rarely missed a Grafton Cup.

"The nuns used to let us out early to see the cup. I rode my bike from school to see my first in 1937,” Mr Dougherty said.

"Apart from getting the flu a couple of times, I've hardly missed one.

"Our racing carnival draws not only racing people, but it's almost an anniversary event for a lot of Grafton people - 'I'll see you in July'.

"You can't see the things in this display anywhere else.”

Schaeffer House is open today 9am-4pm and Sunday 1pm-4pm. Closed Friday and Saturday. Cost is $5 to view the display.