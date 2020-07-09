July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

Ian Binney of Tamworth looks out towards the members stand for the races

Ian Binney of Tamworth looks out towards the members stand for the races

DRESSED immaculately in a grey suit which matched the wintry weather on Ramornie Day, Ian Binney continued his almost 50-year connection with the July Racing Carnival.

For the Tamworth Jockey Club director, the relatively small crowd around him of about 600 people was a ray of hope for the racing industry in dark times.

"The club has to be commended for what they're doing to keep (the carnival) going," he said.

"Racing NSW has been marvellous keeping the races going and keeping the clubs financial.

"Now if we can get the people back to the races it'll be even better."

RELATED:

• How July carnival got its crowd back

• Schmidt credits racing officials during tough times

Mr Binney's connection with Grafton spans further back than the carnival with his father-in-law and brother-in-law both well-known trainers in the area.

"We always come over here, and we'll continue to do it - we travel to a lot of races meetings."

Mr Binney said his club would hold races next week with no crowds, and hoped to see the public back by the end of the month.

"I think people are still very concerned about COVID-19 spreading, but I think all race clubs can do is open the doors to bring the public back," he said.

"The main thing is to keep the racing going and have Racing NSW behind us - and what they've done so far has been marvellous."