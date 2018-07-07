Menu
Gold Coast jockey Jason Taylor (left) won the 2017 South Grafton Cup on Wyong galloper Mr McBat.
Horses

JULY CARNIVAL: Taylor ready to fight for the Cup

7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
RACING: Gold Coast jockey Jason Taylor has his eyes set on back-to-back South Grafton Cup (1610m) victories as he lines up from barrier three in tomorrow's feature race.

Taylor, who stormed over the top of the field to victory on Mr McBat in last year's Cup, will link up with Wyong trainer Damien Lane again this year, on errant gelding All But Gone.

A horse with plenty of ability, the six-year-old gelding ran second to Havasay in the Association Plate Class 6 on Grafton Cup Day last year before going on to finish third in the $100,000 Jockey's Trust Mile at Royal Randwick on Chelmsford Stakes Day. last September.

"He is a great horse but he is one of those runners who finds every way to lose a race,” Taylor said.

The gelding will be second up in the South Grafton Cup after an impressive third at Canterbury Park last start.

Lane, who made an outstanding debut at Grafton last year when he won the South Grafton Cup and the Sir John Kirby Quality, said the gelding should be a good chance.

"He won the Country Cup at Scone (2016) and won at Canterbury last prep as well,” he said. "We only paid $1200 for him, couldn't get anyone to go in him so Kate and I race him ourselves.

"He won two and was placed in two of his first four starts and has more than paid his way.

"If he runs well at Grafton we'll head to the Coffs Cup with him in three weeks time.”

