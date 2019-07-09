Menu
Trainer John Shelton appeared in the video
Horses

July Carnival thrust into national spotlight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jul 2019 10:03 AM

BETTING agency TAB have given Grafton a publicity boost after a posting a video celebrating the July Racing Carnival on their Facebook page.

The five-minute featurette has been watched more than 17,000 times since going live Monday lunchtime and has inspired a trip to the Clarence Valley for some o ignited fond memories for others, which they have shared in the comments.

"One of my fondest memories, won the race in 2000 with Simigan. Feels like yesterday!" Tony Tohme posted.

"Bucket list when we retire John Blackburn during our travels," Aileena Blackburn commented.

The video includes interviews from well-known figures in Clarence Valley racing including trainer John Shelton, jockey Matthew McGuren and Grafton race starter Rex Kelly.

Watch the video here

july carnival 2019 social media tab
Grafton Daily Examiner

