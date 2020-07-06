Menu
The crowd on Ramornie day are all eyes on the action. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
July racing carnival to get a crowd as restrictions ease

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
IT MIGHT not be quite the spectacle of years gone past, but the main days of the Clarence River Jockey Club racing carnival will have crowds cheering home the winners.

CRJC chief executive officer Michael Beattie confirmed last night that the club was considered a major sporting facility under NSW Health rules, and would be allowed to run events at 25 per cent of the club’s capacity.

RELATED: How the carnival kicked off this year under COVID-19 restrictions

“We’ve taken the view, that without any worry at all that we can put in 1500 people, and we’ve done our planning on that basis,” Mr Beattie said.

Tickets will only be available for NSW-based members, with patrons given seating in allocated areas of the racecourse.

“The Members Bar is booked out for both days, but the betting ring area which is connected to trackside is available, where there’ll be lots of furniture available, and patrons can go through and view the race from the stand and return to their seat,” Mr Beattie said.

“As demand increases, we’ll keep opening more areas.”

The crowd waits as the horses are about to start the 2018 Grafton Cup.
Bookings open at 8am Monday, and Mr Beattie said that those without membership would be able to sign up to get into the big days.

“Bookings are essential, and people can join the club when they book and we’re able to process those memberships instantly over the phone,” he said.

COVID-19 health restrictions would still be in place, with the four square metre rule still in place, and patrons required to remain in their seats unless they were purchasing food or drink, placing a bet, moving to a viewing area to watch a race, or taking a comfort break.

SOUTH CUP: Strange scenes as first past the post doesn’t win

Mr Beattie said although it would be a very different two days, he was looking forward to seeing a healthy crowd support the event.

“You will be a full racing experience with the guarantee of a seat,” he said.

“I can honestly say, we’ve had two race meetings run under close to these protocols, and we haven’t had a complaint. They’ve all come and really enjoyed the day.”

The crowd watches the first runners parade from high in the stands on Grafton Cup day.
