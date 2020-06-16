Menu
Politics

‘Jump off’: Frecklington’s ultimatum as LNP boss stays put

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Jun 2020 12:23 PM
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has told those "not onboard" with her leadership to "jump off" as party forces clash over the future of party President Dave Hutchinson.

It's understood Mr Hutchinson this morning still plans to stay in the job, having told a party fundraiser last night he was going nowhere.

Ms Frecklington refused to support his position, saying it was a "matter for the party" whether he survived the week.

It comes after polling damaging to Ms Frecklington was leaked to the media.

But the internal party furore is continuing today, with Ms Frecklington again calling for those not behind her to go after a raft of her frontbench MPs called on Mr Hutchinson to get behind their leader.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Steve Pohlner
"Unlike some other people who think it's a good idea to leak internal party matters, I don't," she told 4BC this morning after days of damaging leaks, including unfavourable polling to The Courier-Mail late last week.

"I'm really not going to be focused on internal party matters because that should be behind closed doors.

"I know that there are thousands of LNP members that are rock solid on wanting to win this next election, so what I say is if you're not onboard, jump off," she said.

LNP President David Hutchinson. File picture
