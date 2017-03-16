27°
Jump on the bus for some free business advice

Tim Howard
| 16th Mar 2017 8:44 AM
The Small Business bus will be in Grafton on March 24 with a team of advisers offering help in a number of areas relevant to business.

CLARENCE Valley business owners will have the opportunity for some free advice on strategies on marketing, finance, planning and legal issues later this month.

The NSW Government's Business Bus will visit Grafton later this month on mission to visit small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.

Small business owners in and around Grafton can hop on board the bus next week where they will receive independent advice from experienced business advisors.

The NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, John Barilaro, said the bus would travel across the State with experts on board to share advice on small business strategies including marketing, financial and legal advice and business planning.

"The Business Bus provides small businesses with access to independent, experienced advisors, plus specialists in the digital and creative sector," Mr Barilaro said.

"Speaking to an advisor can help a business operator take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out, wanting to ensure their business is sustainable or aiming to go global."

The 710,000 small businesses across NSW are considered the lifeblood of the State's economy.

They represent almost 98 per cent of all NSW businesses; employ almost half the State's workforce and generate $47 billion in annual wages and salaries.

"The Business Bus is part of the Business Connect advisory program which will help to ensure that small businesses continue to be the engine room of Australia's best performing economy," Mr Barilaro said.

The Business Bus will be at 51 Prince Street, Grafton from 9am to 3pm on Friday, March 24.

To book an appointment on the Business Bus or to speak to your local Business Connect advisor, call 1300 134 359 or visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/businessconnect.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  advice clarence business finance marketing whatson

Jump on the bus for some free business advice

