Junction Hill crash victim sorely missed

GONE TOO SOON: Thomas Austin will be remembered fondly by family and friends.

THE victim of a fatal car crash at Junction Hill this week has been remembered by his cousin as a "kind soul with a heart bigger than life".

Thomas Austin, 24, died at the scene of a single car crash on Back Lane in Junction Hill in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He, along with two teenage girls, were the passengers of a vehicle that left the road.

The driver escaped serious injury, while the girls were last reported to be in a stable condition at Lismore and Coffs Harbour Hospitals.

Joel Austin, who grew up with Thomas, said his cousin always went above and beyond that of what any friend could expect.

"He was always there for everyone and anyone, and he saw the good in all," he said.

"He was the best guy I've ever known and his laugh and smile would light any room he walked into."

The former South Grafton High student, and mechanic at Austin's Mechanical in South Grafton, will also be remembered for his mischievous antics.

"Everyone who knew him loved him like family that was the impact of his undying friendship to those around him," Joel said.

"His shenanigans left you in stitches laughing. He will be sorely missed by family friends and the community."

Jayden Reti was a close friend of Thomas since Year 7, and said his kindness and sense of humour will never be forgotten.

"He has left a hole in our lives that no-one will be able to fill," he said.

"There was never a dull moment, there were always laughs and he was always there for you, and just an unbelievable person. All he ever did was laugh and make people laugh, and that's how we will remember him.

"He was an unbelievable friend, his kindness and sense of humour were incredible, he had all of it going for him and he was the life of the party. He could make you feel bad on a terrible day, and it's just heartbreaking he isn't here to do it now."

Messages from other family members and friends have echoed Joel's words, and a GoFundMe page created yesterday for the Austin family raised $1130 in the first hour alone.

Frey Mitchell, who started the fundraising page, wrote that it was created "to provide an opportunity for those who would like to support the Austin family though this difficult time".

To donate to the gofundme campaign, go to www.gofundme.com/4d62n-austin-family.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.